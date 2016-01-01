0 vote(s)Comment
Báo Dân Trí English - US fast-food giant McDonald’s will sell a controlling stake in its China and Hong Kong business for up to $2.08 billion to a consortium including state-owned Citic and the Carlyle Group, it was announced Monday.
SaiGon GP English - An exhilarated blood donation festival took place in the Vietnam National University in Hanoi yesterday with the attendance of Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and leaders of the departments.
Báo Dân Trí English - Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha has signed a decision to inspect 12 large real estate companies in 2017.
SaiGon GP English - Coffee export last year rebounded back from the previous year reduction, reaching 1.79 million tons with the total turnover of US$3.36 billion, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Báo Dân Trí English - MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES
Báo Dân Trí English - Thanh Hoa Province Department of Natural Resources and Environment has announced the test results after the mass deaths of farm-raised clams after a local firm dumped waste into the sea.
SaiGon GP English - The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines will transport apricot and peach blossoms for the upcoming lunar New Year Festival (Tet) on domestic flights from now until February 6.
Báo Đầu Tư English - BRISBANE: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov won his first title in over two years when he upset world number five Kei Nishikori in three sets to win the Brisbane International on Sunday (Jan 8).
Báo Tuổi Trẻ English - People in Ho Chi Minh City have been making regular appointments at local hospitals for beauty treatments in the hope of welcoming the Lunar New Year (Tet) with confidence.
Báo Tuổi Trẻ English - The administration of the northern Vietnamese city of Hai Phong have requested that a dragon-shaped decorative installation that ‘broke the Internet’ be removed, while at the same time denying that the ugly ‘work of art’ cost more than US$2.6 million.
Báo Dân Trí English - The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs spent VND212bn (USD9.4m) buying training programmes from foreign countries last year.
