Dimitrov stuns Nishikori to win Brisbane final

Báo Đầu Tư English - BRISBANE: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov won his first title in over two years when he upset world number five Kei Nishikori in three sets to win the Brisbane International on Sunday (Jan 8).

Diminutive Davis walks tall in Auckland
