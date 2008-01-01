Rescue work ongoing as India mine collapse toll rises to 16

Báo Dân Trí English - The death toll from a mine collapse in eastern India's Jharkhand state rose to 16 Sunday as rescue workers continued to search for the bodies of seven missing miners.

